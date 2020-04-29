EDITORIAL: Not satisfied with cold chicken, Patel short-circuits e-commerce too

Sadly, one member of Ramaphosa’s executive team, Ebrahim Patel, who heads up the department of trade & industry, seems to have missed the point. Patel’s comments at a news conference on Saturday that allowing unrestricted online shopping will be “seen as unfair competition” by spaza shop owners, informal traders and brick-and-mortar chains is an unconvincing reason to floor a sector that could be crucial in getting some economic activity going and saving jobs.

The distinction should be between what is safe against coronavirus and what is not. The point surely has to be to promote and encourage any economic activity that can be done relatively safely so that we can limit as far as possible the tsunami of destruction that is threatening not just the economy but our very social fabric.

A recent survey by Willis Towers Watson, one of the world’s biggest insurance and advisory firms, found that three-quarters of businesses in SA are considering layoffs and pay freezes to build cash buffers and navigate the economic crisis. Already economists are talking about at least 1-million job losses in an economy that the Reserve Bank estimated would contract by more than 6% in 2020, one of its deepest recessions on record.

If there is anything that supports the government’s vast social-distancing project while also softening the blow to the economy, it is e-commerce. Other governments have recognised the benefits of allowing unrestricted trade on the internet.

Take Amazon.com. The world’s largest online retailer is seeking 100,000 new hires as it continues to supply homebound consumers with everything they need, using its core business model that defies lockdowns and, crucially, exposes flaws in its physical-store competitors’ investments in online platforms.

Just as it would be odd for US regulators to order Amazon.com to go easy on rivals with below-par online platforms for the sake of fair competition, it is equally mind-boggling that the government believes unrestrained e-commerce will be seen as unfair competition.