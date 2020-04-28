Companies / Retail & Consumer E-commerce bosses lock horns with Ebrahim Patel over blanket shopping ban Online sales are in line with objectives to keep people at home, says Takealot CEO Kim Reid BL PREMIUM

Retailers have called on the government to lift restrictions on products that can be sold online as this allows customers to avoid leaving home and saves retail workers’ jobs.

Last week minister of trade & industry Ebrahim Patel said the government could not allow unfettered e-commerce as this would be unfair.