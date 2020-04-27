BUSI MAVUSO: Let’s have a clear road map of how businesses will operate on level 4
27 April 2020 - 18:54
For more than a month, the economy has been put into a medically induced coma to stave off what would have been a much larger health catastrophe that would have collapsed already strained systems. The big bang has been avoided or delayed.
Whatever our position, what is clear is that in opening up our economy later this week, the state of readiness of our health systems will now face the test of about 1.5-million people returning to work.
