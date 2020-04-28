SA’s Covid-19 cases near 5,000 as testing increases
Health minister Zweli Mkhize says the death toll is now 93
28 April 2020 - 20:50
SA now has 4,996 cases of Covid-19, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a briefing, Mkhize said that there were also three deaths, taking the national total to 93. All three deaths were in the Western Cape. There have been 2,073 recoveries.
Mkhize said 185,497 tests have been conducted so far.
Of the three new deaths, one was a 67-year-old male, another a 70-year-old male, and the third a 79-year-old female. All had “underlying [health] challenges”, said Mkhize.
In terms of the provincial breakdown, there are now nearly 500 cases more in the Western Cape than Gauteng.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
- Western Cape: 1,870 (with 38 deaths);
- Gauteng: 1,377 (8 deaths);
- KwaZulu-Natal: 919 (30 deaths);
- Eastern Cape: 616 (10 deaths);
- Free State: 113 (5 deaths);
- Limpopo: 31 (2 deaths);
- North West: 29;
- Mpumalanga: 24; and
- Northern Cape: 17.