SA’s Covid-19 cases near 5,000 as testing increases

SA now has 4,996 cases of Covid-19, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a briefing, Mkhize said that there were also three deaths, taking the national total to 93. All three deaths were in the Western Cape. There have been 2,073 recoveries.

Mkhize said 185,497 tests have been conducted so far.

Of the three new deaths, one was a 67-year-old male, another a 70-year-old male, and the third a 79-year-old female. All had “underlying [health] challenges”, said Mkhize.