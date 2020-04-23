Will Ramaphosa’s R500bn stimulus reach SA’s poor?
Millions of South Africans’ lives have been upended by Covid-19 and the government’s five-week lockdown to arrest the spread of the virus. But those living in townships and informal settlements are bearing the brunt, as poverty bites
23 April 2020 - 05:00
Lebohang Motloung, a grade 11 pupil, lives in Tembisa, the sprawling township on the East Rand. He stays in a single room shack and cares for his sick mother and father.
At 19 years old, he’s at an age when young men feel invincible. But right now, Motloung tells the FM, he’s afraid. Not of Covid-19 — that’s a distant, almost abstract concern. Rather, his family has no food, and he’s heard talk of the brutality of the police and soldiers patrolling the township. So he’s worried about stepping outside to find food.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now