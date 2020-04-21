National Covid-19 Health authorities get new powers to redeploy medical staff BL PREMIUM

Health minister Zweli Mhize has published new regulations that give the government sweeping powers to redeploy doctors, nurses and other health-care personnel to combat SA’s Covid-19 epidemic, in a move that could worsen an already tense relationship with trade unions.

It means health authorities such as provincial health departments will be able to move personnel from one facility to another, to quarantine sites, to another town, or even across provincial boundaries.