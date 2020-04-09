National REGULATIONS RELAXED Wine industry cheers lifting of ban on exports during coronavirus lockdown The industry supports 300,000 jobs BL PREMIUM

The wine industry, which contributes about R38bn to the country’s economy, is breathing a collective sigh of relief after the government lifted a ban on exports during the coronavirus lockdown.

Producers had feared that the ban would undermine an industry that supports 300,000 jobs by removing local wine from shelves in key markets such as the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and China, and at the same time entrench the positions of SA’s competitors.