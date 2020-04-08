Treasury calls on suppliers of protective equipment to make submissions

National Treasury has called on suppliers of protective equipment to make submissions of the items they provide amid a global shortage of the crucial stock needed by health-care workers to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the items listed in the request are disposable aprons, protective surgical gowns, protective eyewear, surgical gloves, overshoes and protective hoods. They also require biohazard bags, ventilators, alcohol-based cleaning disinfectants and venturi masks.

The pandemic, which has so far infected 1,845 people and killed 13 in SA, prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a national state of disaster. Ramaphosa also imposed a 21-day national lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.