Treasury calls on suppliers of protective equipment to make submissions

08 April 2020 - 22:00 Claudi Mailovich
A medical worker wears a mask during health screenings in Rustenburg, April 7 2020. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

National Treasury has called on suppliers of protective equipment to make submissions of the items they provide amid a global shortage of the crucial stock needed by health-care workers to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the items listed in the request are disposable aprons, protective surgical gowns, protective eyewear,  surgical gloves, overshoes and protective hoods. They also require biohazard bags,  ventilators, alcohol-based cleaning disinfectants and venturi masks.

The pandemic, which has so far infected 1,845 people and killed 13 in SA, prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a national state of disaster. Ramaphosa also imposed a 21-day national lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

More than 1,5-million people worldwide have been infected with over  83,600 deaths.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday SA still had enough stocks of protective equipment to last for six to eight weeks.

However, he said more must be procured to meet demand in the following months.

The Treasury said the submissions will be assessed by the support team responsible for co-ordinating the process.

“National Treasury continues to advise suppliers to be vigilant during this time and not submit their information to would-be scammers,” the statement said.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

