TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Retailers’ sales boom not necessarily bottomline boon
Likely employment costs of dealing with the effects of coronavirus could eat into profit
08 April 2020 - 20:13
For food retailers, it is hard to recall the last time business was this strong.
For the weeks to the end of March, Woolworths reported a near 28% jump in sales from its grocery outlets, which remain open during the nationwide lockdown, ordered 14 days ago by President Cyril Ramaphosa to suppress and contain the rapidly spreading Covid-19 pandemic.
