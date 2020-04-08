National MEDICAL EQUIPMENT Zweli Mkhize says health workers will be protected against Covid-19 ‘We want to assure all unions and staff that our health-care workers’ safety is of paramount importance’ BL PREMIUM

Health minister Zweli Mkhize moved on Tuesday to assure health-care professionals that they would have all the equipment they needed to protect themselves against Covid-19, promising that no-one would be forced to work without proper gear.

His remarks come as SA’s biggest public sector health union readies for a legal fight for personal protective equipment, such as masks and gowns.