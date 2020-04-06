NEWS ANALYSIS: Court ruling on taxpayer confidentiality welcomed as a boost for rule of law
Busisiwe Mkhwebane was obstinate when she issued a subpoena to Sars for Jacob Zuma’s tax information, expert says
06 April 2020 - 05:07
The Pretoria high court’s decision that the public protector’s powers of subpoena do not trump the taxpayer confidentiality provisions in legislation is a victory for the principled application of the rule of law in SA, tax and law experts say.
The court found that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, herself an advocate, acted recklessly by issuing a subpoena to force the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to divulge the tax information of former president Jacob Zuma in contravention of the Tax Administration Act.
