Bruised Mkhwebane loses against Sars in yet another court defeat
Judge orders public protector to pay 15% of tax agency’s costs, saying she acted recklessly and in bad faith
23 March 2020 - 19:18
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suffered yet another devastating court defeat, this time against the SA Revenue Service (Sars). The high court in Pretoria ordered her, yet again, to personally pay 15% of the legal costs linked to the case.
In his ruling, judge Peter Mabuse slammed Mkhwebane’s refusal to accept legal advice that she did not have the power to subpoena former president Jacob Zuma’s tax information as being “male fide” (bad faith) and said her conduct in the saga was “inexcusable”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now