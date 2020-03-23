National Bruised Mkhwebane loses against Sars in yet another court defeat Judge orders public protector to pay 15% of tax agency’s costs, saying she acted recklessly and in bad faith BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suffered yet another devastating court defeat, this time against the SA Revenue Service (Sars). The high court in Pretoria ordered her, yet again, to personally pay 15% of the legal costs linked to the case.

In his ruling, judge Peter Mabuse slammed Mkhwebane’s refusal to accept legal advice that she did not have the power to subpoena former president Jacob Zuma’s tax information as being “male fide” (bad faith) and said her conduct in the saga was “inexcusable”.