NATASHA MARRIAN: Radical circus sideshows
Mkhwebane is not the only member of the Zuma cult who is rapidly running out of road — another is the Twitter-happy Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina

It is crucial in these dark times to retain a sense of humour. Fortunately the radical economic transformation cabal has provided plenty of amusement in recent weeks, with its queen, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, suffering yet another court-inflicted bloody nose this week. The latest slap-down for the public protector followed an application by the commissioner of the SA Revenue Service (Sars), Edward Kieswetter, to block Mkhwebane from obtaining former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records from the revenue service.

She had subpoenaed Kieswetter to provide the records, which he argued he could not do because of taxpayer confidentiality provisions in the law.