German passengers stranded in Cape Town now on their way home

The MV AidAmira’s more than 1,700 passengers and crew had been unable to leave the ship since March 16 due to suspected Corona-19 outbreak

22 March 2020 - 17:33 Wendell Roelf
Passengers wait aboard the cruise liner MV AidAmira in Cape Town, March 18 2020. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
About  1,240 German passengers stranded in Cape Town after their cruise ship was quarantined for almost a week due to a coronavirus scare had either begun their journey home or would do so in the next day, the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) said on Sunday.

The MV AidAmira’s more than 1,700 passengers and crew had been unable to leave the ship since March 16, after a crew member on a separate cargo ship who shared a plane with six passengers on the liner showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Port authorities quarantined the Italian-flagged AidAmira while the six passengers were tested for Covid-19. All tested negative for the respiratory illness, which has killed thousands worldwide since first emerging in China.

Authorities on Saturday bussed the first batch of 276 passengers directly to Cape Town International Airport, where they were flown out on special flights chartered by the German government, Samsa spokesperson Tebogo Ramatjie said.

On Sunday, about 658 passengers were due to leave, with the last seen leaving on Monday. SA imposed new regulations from March 18 that banned all cruise liners from the country’s ports and prohibited crew and travellers from getting on or off ships.

Another cruise liner, Norwegian Spirit, with 1,759 passengers on-board and already en route to Cape Town before the new rules were implemented, will also need to conform to the new maritime regulations as SA looks to contain the spread of Covid-19, Samsa  said.

By Saturday, there were 240 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in SA. President Cyril Ramaphosa last week declared a state of disaster and was expected to address the nation again on Sunday.

Reuters

