RONAK GOPALDAS: Why Covid-19’s economic effects will be worse than the 2008 financial crisis

The Covid-19 pandemic has unleashed chaos in financial markets and threatens to inflict long-term damage to the global economy if the crisis response is not managed effectively. Though all efforts at present are aimed at stemming the physical contagion, concurrent efforts are needed to mitigate the financial and economic damage.

For investors there is a sense of déjà vu akin to 2008. Indeed, questions are starting to emerge around how the coronavirus fallout will compare with the global financial crisis. Though there is an eerie similarity to the 2008 recession, the current crisis is very different from the global financial crisis for five main reasons:

The anatomy of the crisis is different.

Whereas 2008 was induced by a financial sector crash that spilt over to the real economy, Covid-19 is a health crisis that has turned into an economic crisis with complex political, security and behavioural dimensions.

The global financial crisis contagion was driven by an underlying distrust of the financial system and sparked by a systemic event in the banking system. This crisis has been primarily driven by a distrust of people. In this instance, the economic contagion is more pronounced than the financial market contagion and companies rather than banks (which are now better capitalised and regulated) are likely to feel the pain disproportionately.

Further, whereas there was no restriction placed on physical movements and travel and trade in 2008, this has been a hallmark of the current situation. This is important, because it complicates policy-making. With quarantines set to be the norm and the nature of social engagement changed, economic activity will be muted and demand side measures to stimulate the economy are unlikely to be effective.

To be sure, we now find ourselves in a perfect storm: a global pandemic that has induced a demand-side shock to an already fragile global economy, compounded by the oil war being waged between Russia and Saudi Arabia, affecting developed economies and emerging markets. It is an unprecedented set of circumstances.

The calibre of leadership relative to 2008 is less technocratic.

With leaders like Boris Johnson and Donald Trump at the helm of the leading Group of Seven (G7) industrialised economies, the response to the crisis has been a bumbling one. The US and UK took the lead in managing the previous crisis given their status as leading financial centres and were able to respond effectively in a way that provided assurance and comfort to markets. However, in an era of strongmen and populist politicians who have placed political expediency over technical competence, these leaders have been exposed by their underwhelming response measures, which have compounded already bad situations.