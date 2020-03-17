National

Banking industry ‘can’t afford not to act’, says association MD Cas Coovadia

SA’s largest banks need to set up a ‘war room’ to co-ordinate a stimulus package aimed at restoring the country’s supply chain

17 March 2020 - 16:29 Lynley Donnelly
Cas Coovadia. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Cas Coovadia. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The banking sector is in continuing discussions with regulatory authorities about the industry’s response to the spread of the coronavirus, Banking Association SA MD Cas Coovadia said on Tuesday.

The industry will also be talking to the competition authorities, to allow the large banks to discuss matters jointly, which they are ordinarily prevented from doing under competition law, said Coovadia.

As the economic ramifications of the virus’s spread have begun to set in, the government has proposed that part of economic support efforts include measures from commercial banks that would ensure credit lines and working capital arrangements are kept open for businesses and households.

But Iraj Abedian, CEO of pan-African Investment and Research, has called for more aggressive efforts by the financial services sector. The SA Reserve Bank — which regulates the banking industry through the Prudential Authority — and the country’s largest banks need to set up a “war room” to co-ordinate a stimulus package, aimed at restoring SA’s supply chain.

The SA government does not have the fiscal space to carry out a large fiscal stimulus, Abedian told Business Day. And monetary policy or a deep cut to interest rates by the Reserve Bank, though it has a part to play, cannot “be the beginning and the end of the intervention”, he said.

The central bank and the large financial institutions needed a co-ordinated response that would result in the banks “immediately passing on” interest-rate cuts by the Bank to their customers — particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and businesses that are in the front line of the effects of the virus, said Abedian. These would include firms in the tourism, travel and logistics sectors.

These efforts should include reducing the cost of credit to businesses, especially SMEs, and longer repayment terms as well as repayment holidays, he said.

Some local firms are seeing more demand for their goods as a result of the crisis — such as makers of hygiene products — but do not have the capital to expand their operations. Banks should proactively be offering them credit on more favourable terms, Abedian argued.

These offerings need to also be transparent and available to everyone, rather than just “those in the know”, he said.

An ongoing, co-ordinated, systematic response to the supply-side shock caused by the virus is “ the only way we will be able to avoid a deep recession”, said Abedian.

Coovadia said that the industry was “fully cognisant of the fact that the country is in crisis mode”.

“We can’t afford not to act, and do so urgently, and the industry will take necessary measures to minimise affects on staff, customers and others generally,” he said.

The industry is also working through platforms such as Nedlac to assist with responses.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

Sars staff on high alert over coronavirus

Taxpayers are encouraged to engage with the tax authority online or through its contact centre rather than visiting branches
National
4 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa declares national disaster to combat Covid-19

Ramaphosa announces sweeping measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, including school closures and travel restrictions
National
1 day ago

How the coronavirus has changed business

As many countries impose tougher ‘social distancing’ rules, China has begun easing its own curbs across shops, restaurants and offices
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Zuma in tight corner after his failed bid to halt ...
National
2.
Cosatu supports planned national wage strike by ...
National / Labour
3.
Blade Nzimande mulls closing tertiary institutions
National / Education
4.
Western Cape judges disown alleged Hlophe victim
National
5.
Eskom contracts with five global firms being ...
National

Related Articles

Cosatu supports planned national wage strike by Nehawu amid Covid-19 fears

National / Labour

Covid-19 disrupts supply chains, but SA unlikely to have food shortages

National / Health

Cosatu demands government plans on Covid-19

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.