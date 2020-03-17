‘There are simply fewer traders available than before the virus started’

London — At a time of extraordinary swings on world markets, many traders working in out-of-town offices or in unfamiliar dealing rooms fear that communication problems and technical glitches risk adding to already spiralling volatility.

Banks’ contingency plans to safeguard markets and employees through the coronavirus pandemic could, over time, transform the trading and investment world, with more staff working from home or in smaller centres rather than being concentrated in expensive locations such as London's Canary Wharf or Manhattan in New York.

For now, though, such “business continuity plans” are proving frustrating for those forced to commute to New Jersey or the London suburb of Northolt, and scary given the potential for disruptions caused by telephone or internet outages.

Banks dismiss these fears: many told Reuters all systems have been replicated across locations, with staff linked by open phone lines and loudspeaker systems. For nontrading employees who can work from home, they have also stumped up for recorded phone lines, faster servers and additional screens.

Yet, for the head of cash equities at a European bank in Hong Kong, unfamiliar offices and equipment carry stresses that only add to what they see on their monitors.

“You not only get nightmares of a fat-finger error by you or one of your team members, but a slew of other things including cyber hacks or a trade not going through due to some error at the back-end operations,” he said.

“Our risk and tech guys have been spending sleepless nights to ensure none of those events take place.”

While trading volumes are holding up well, there are some alarming signs —-- above all, the occasional struggle to execute orders in the $17 trillion US. Treasuries market. There are also episodes such as last Monday's Australian dollar mini 'flash crash', when bid-ask spreads briefly widened nearly eight-fold, suddenly pushing the exchange rate below $0.63 from $0.655.

The same day, option trading on Wall Street's VIX volatility index seized up for several minutes at the open as market-makers failed to come through with prices.

It was not clear whether remote working caused these episodes but it probably hasn't helped; JPMorgan notes there is no precedent for the sheer scale of market-making that traders split into different locations.

Cyber hacking, higher transaction costs, poorer liquidity and greater volatility were the sort of “operational risk event” that could ensue, it warned.