Cosatu demands government plans on Covid-19

The union federation wants an economic intervention plan to counter the effects of the coronavirus

13 March 2020 - 17:45 Antony Sguazzin and Pauline Bax
Union federation Cosatu wants the government to come up with a stimulus plan to prepare for the impact of the coronavirus, potentially stretching the country’s already strained finances.

It will call for the plan at a meeting on Monday of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), which includes business and government leaders, said Matthew Parks, Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator. Cosatu represents 1.8-million workers.

“We will be pushing for an economic intervention plan to prepare for the impact” of the virus, he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said last week that his administration’s drive to turn the economy around is being frustrated by the pandemic and other factors beyond its control.

In SA, 24 people have tested positive for the disease so far, the most of any country in Sub-Saharan Africa.

SA has twice slipped into recession since Ramaphosa took office in February 2018.

