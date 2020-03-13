Cosatu demands government plans on Covid-19

Union federation Cosatu wants the government to come up with a stimulus plan to prepare for the impact of the coronavirus, potentially stretching the country’s already strained finances.

It will call for the plan at a meeting on Monday of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), which includes business and government leaders, said Matthew Parks, Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator. Cosatu represents 1.8-million workers.

“We will be pushing for an economic intervention plan to prepare for the impact” of the virus, he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said last week that his administration’s drive to turn the economy around is being frustrated by the pandemic and other factors beyond its control.

In SA, 24 people have tested positive for the disease so far, the most of any country in Sub-Saharan Africa.

SA has twice slipped into recession since Ramaphosa took office in February 2018.

Bloomberg