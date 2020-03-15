FULL STATEMENT: President announces measures to combat coronavirus pandemic

The following statement was delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa via a nationally televised address on Sunday March 15.

Fellow South Africans,

I am addressing you this evening on a matter of great national importance. The world is facing a medical emergency far graver than what we have experienced in over a century.

The World Health Organisation has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. There are now more than 162,000 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus across the globe. Given the scale and the speed at which the virus is spreading, it is now clear that no country is immune from the disease or will be spared its severe impact.

Never before in the history of our democracy has our country been confronted with such a severe situation. From the start of the outbreak in China earlier this year, the South African government has put in place measures to screen visitors entering the country, to contain its spread and to treat those infected.

Now, SA has 61 confirmed cases of people infected with the virus, and this number is expected to rise in the coming days and weeks.

Initially, it was people who had travelled out of the country, especially from Italy, who had positively tested for the virus. It is concerning that we are now dealing with internal transmission of the virus. This situation calls for an extraordinary response; there can be no half-measures.

Cabinet held a special meeting earlier today, after which, due to the serious measures we are going to announce, I have consulted the premiers.

We have decided to take urgent and drastic measures to manage the disease, protect the people of our country and reduce the impact of the virus on our society and on our economy.

We have now declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act. This will enable us to have an integrated and co-ordinated disaster management mechanism that will focus on preventing and reducing the outbreak of this virus.

We will also be able to set up emergency, rapid and effective response systems to mitigate the severity of its impact.

Following an extensive analysis of the progression of the disease worldwide and in SA, the cabinet has decided on the following measures:

First, to limit contact between persons who may be infected and South African citizens, we are imposing a travel ban on foreign nationals from high-risk countries such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the US, the UK and China from March 18 2020.

such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the US, the UK and China from March 18 2020. We have cancelled visas to visitors from those countries from today and previously granted visas are hereby revoked.

from today and previously granted visas are hereby revoked. South African citizens are advised to refrain from all forms of travel to or through the EU, US, UK and other identified high-risk countries such as China, Iran and South Korea. This is effective immediately.

such as China, Iran and South Korea. This is effective immediately. The government will continue to regularly issue travel alerts referring to specific cities, countries or regions as the situation evolves based on the risk level.

referring to specific cities, countries or regions as the situation evolves based on the risk level. Any foreign national who has visited high-risk countries in the past 20 days will be denied a visa.

in the past 20 days will be denied a visa. South African citizens returning from high-risk countries will be subjected to testing and self-isolation or quarantine on return to SA.

will be subjected to testing and self-isolation or quarantine on return to SA. Travellers from medium-risk countries — such as Portugal, Hong Kong and Singapore – will be required to undergo high-intensity screening.

— such as Portugal, Hong Kong and Singapore – will be required to undergo high-intensity screening. All travellers who have entered SA from high-risk countries since mid-February will be required to present themselves for testing .

. We will strengthen surveillance, screening and testing measures at OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka International airports .

. SA has 72 ports of entry in the country, which are land, sea- and airports. Of the 53 land ports, 35 will be shut down with effect from Monday March 16. Two of the eight seaports will be closed for passengers and crew changes.

with effect from Monday March 16. Two of the eight seaports will be closed for passengers and crew changes. Effective immediately, all non-essential travel for all spheres of government outside the republic is prohibited.

outside the republic is prohibited. We further discourage all non-essential domestic travel, particularly by air, rail, taxis and bus.

Minimising spread of virus

Second, it is essential therefore that we minimise the risk of the spread of this virus by limiting contact among groups of people.

While we appreciate the economic, religious, and cultural significance of social and community gatherings, the coronavirus is spread through contact between persons.

As we have said before, the current circumstances require extraordinary measures to curb the spread of infections. Countries that have heeded the call to implement these radical measures have fared much better than those that do not.

Therefore, to encourage social distancing, the cabinet has decided on these additional measures: