DESNÉ MASIE: New world order will test UK’s coronavirus budget
15 March 2020 - 19:01
The Covid-19 coronavirus has turned our assumptions of the world we know upside down. After a phase of rising populism and protectionism in the geopolitical tumult stimulated by the US-China trade war and Brexit in 2019, Covid-19 will put further stress on globalisation, pushing the presumptions on which our interconnected global economy functions to the limit.
It will expose the fault lines of inequality, deepened by austerity, in shocking and brutal ways. Here in the UK, it has already exposed the thin veneer of respectability holding civilisation in place by the mercy of our lizard brains, as runs on toilet paper, hand sanitiser and pasta expose our animalistic nature in the face of uncertainty and survival.
