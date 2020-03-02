Opposition to expropriation without compensations grows

Though there has been a decline in public participation on the proposed amendment of the constitution to make it easier for the state to expropriate land without compensation, a majority of participants still oppose the amendment, according to an analysis by an NGO.

The land expropriation issue has polarised the country and spooked investors.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into the matter has published the draft bill to amend section 25 to allow for expropriation without compensation. It aims to tackle skewed land ownership patterns dating back to the apartheid and colonial eras. The ad hoc committee is holding oral public hearings across the country.

According to the NGO, Dear South Africa, which has been facilitating public participation, input from the “in favour” camp has significantly decreased while the “opposed” group has grown. Of the 190,573 who participated in the latest round of public hearings via written submissions, 171,655 (90%) oppose the amendment, 14,870 support it and 4,048 support it partially.

“Though we have seen a concerning overall decline in public participation in this third round, we do note an increase in opposition to the constitutional amendment,” said DearSA MD Rob Hutchinson.