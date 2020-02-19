Why Mike Pompeo is not a fan of SA’s land expropriation plan

Washington — The SA government’s plans to expropriate land without compensation would be disastrous for the economy, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has said.

The policy proposal is an example of centralised planning that has failed in other African states such as Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

“SA is debating an amendment to permit the expropriation of private property without compensation,” he said. “That would be disastrous for that economy, and most importantly for the SA people.”

African economies need “strong rule of law, respect for property rights, regulation that encourages investment” for inclusive and sustainable economic growth, Pompeo said.

He urged African governments to adopt the Trump administration’s limited-government approach for economic success.

“If there’s one thing you should know about our president — my boss — you should know he loves deals,” Pompeo said of President Donald Trump. “He wants more to happen between the US and nations all across Africa.”

Pompeo has made business ties the main focus of his trip to Senegal, Angola and Ethiopia this week. In Angola, he praised what he called the government’s push to clean up rampant corruption of years past. His message is all part of a bid to lure African nations away from their deepening relationships with China and advocate for the US approach of business partnerships and private-sector investment.

He did not mention China by name in his speech, but he has called out the threat posed by countries’ willingness to take on expensive debt from the country during his trip, and the target of his criticism was clear.

“Not every nation doing business in Africa from outside the continent adopts the American model of partnership,” Pompeo said. “Countries should be wary of authoritarian regimes and their empty promises. They breed corruption, dependency, they don’t hire the local people.”

Update: February 19 2020

This article has been updated with further comment from Mike Pompeo.

Bloomberg