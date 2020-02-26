BUDGET IN NUTSHELL: Mboweni slashes public-sector wages in bid to appease ratings agencies

A huge cut in the public-sector wage bill, setting the ANC government up for a mighty fight with its union allies, is the standout item in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget.

Ratings agencies might be less impressed with the budget deficit and deficit numbers.

In what it described as “a major step towards fiscal sustainability”, the government proposed cutting expenditure over the next three years by R156.1bn compared with its 2019 projections.

With interest payments consuming 15c of every rand the government raises through tax, and set to be above what is spent on health by 2023, the Budget Review called for drastic action to arrest the slide.

Mboweni aims to do so by tackling what most economists suggested would be a red line for the parts of the ANC alliance that catapulted Cyril Ramaphosa to the party’s presidency late in 2017.

A R160bn drop in the remuneration costs for national and provincial administrations and other public bodies will account for the bulk of the anticipated R261bn in savings, equivalent to 1% of GDP for the next three years. This will be somewhat offset by a R111bn increase in allocations for ailing state-owned state enterprises (SOEs), mostly Eskom and SAA.

Before the budget on Wednesday, economists had predicted that Mboweni would fail to win political support for spending cuts that would be enough to appease Moody’s Investors Service, the last ratings company to have SA on investment grade.

While the “austerity budget” may please investors and analysts, it is likely to be resisted by unions, with the Budget Review citing the renegotiation of existing deals and a new round of talks among the biggest risks to its whole fiscal framework.