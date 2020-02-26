Treasury signals future cut in corporate tax rate

The government has signalled its intention to restructure the corporate income tax system over the medium-term by broadening the base and reducing the rate.

The intention is to encourage investment, improve SA’s competitiveness and reduce the appeal of base erosion and profit shifting.

SA’s corporate tax rate has remained unchanged at 28% for more than a decade, reducing the country’s competitiveness.

Also in the pipeline is the phasing out of business tax incentives, with a sunset date of February 28 2022 being set for specific ones.

Another plan is to restrict the offsetting of assessed losses carried forward to 80% of taxable income for years of assessment, commencing on or after January 1 2021.

Corporate tax measures announced also include a restriction on net interest deductions to 30% of earnings for years of assessment, commencing on or after January 1 2021.