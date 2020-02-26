Cash injection for NPA, SIU and Hawks to fight corruption

In an effort to up the ante on combating corruption, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Hawks are getting an additional R2.4bn in the 2020 budget, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced on Wednesday.

“This will enable the appointment of about 800 investigators and 277 prosecutors, who will assist with, among other things, clearing the backlog of cases such as those emanating from the state capture commission of inquiry, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

State capture and corruption have played major roles in crippling the economy.

The NPA has been allocated R1.2bn over the medium term in the 2020 budget. It received no additional funding in the 2019 budget, despite an announcement that a new special investigative directorate would be established.

The new directorate, which focuses on, among others, serious corruption relating to state capture, was set up in the middle of 2019. The NPA, seen as politically abused for a decade, has been largely undercapacitated and underfunded.