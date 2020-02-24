Mboweni has little wiggle room for wrangling our fiscal fiasco

VAT hike

Instead, we think a big chunk of the government’s fiscal adjustment effort in the 2020 budget will have to rely on taxes. Before the MTBPS, the Treasury argued that there was mounting evidence that the stuttering economy could not support any further tax increases. However, since the MTBPS this narrative seems to have gone silent. We are less certain about the total quantum and composition of the tax hikes, but have made the rather bold call that Mboweni will hike the VAT rate by one percentage point to raise an extra R21bn or so.

However, such a step would be political dynamite, so it is by no means a foregone conclusion. If Mboweni does hike VAT, he would likely also have to hike the top marginal rate of personal income tax for the political optics, even though the zero-rating of many basic foodstuffs and other goods and services means VAT in SA is not regressive. Regardless, we also expect Mboweni to try to squeeze a little more out of personal taxes in general by the so-called stealth tax of not adjusting tax brackets for inflation.

What other options does he have? At 28%, the corporate income tax rate is already high by global standards. Moreover, a tax hike here would have little revenue potential given poor corporate profitability at present and would undermine the government’s efforts to boost business confidence and fixed investment.

The government may try to introduce measures to close tax loopholes exploited by multinationals operating in SA through the OECD-wide base erosion and profit-shifting initiative. The revenue drive will also likely be supplemented by smaller taxes, such as the fuel levy and “sin” taxes. Notably, some improvement in tax elasticity from the conservative MTBPS assumptions could feature in the 2020 budget, given current efforts to rehabilitate the SA Revenue Service, which got new leadership in May and an extra R1.3bn in the MTBPS. This will lead to improved collection efficiency. An increase of just 0.1 in tax elasticity would generate just shy of R10bn more revenue.

Beyond the narrow question of spending and taxes, other issues that will feature prominently in the 2020 budget are the stance on further bailouts for ailing SOCs such as Eskom and SAA, ballooning contingent liabilities in the Road Accident Fund, and the rather impractical Sona promises to establish both a sovereign wealth fund and a state-owned bank, both of which will need to be capitalised from a depleted fiscal space. National health insurance also raises major fiscal uncertainties and risks, though its full implementation is a few years off yet.

We are particularly interested to see what Mboweni’s 2020 budget has to say about the structural reform agenda. After publishing a generally well-received economic strategy paper in August 2019, he used the MTBPS to further drum up support for the paper’s growth-boosting reform proposals, which seem to be gaining some traction within government and the ANC. But faster implementation is key, because SA will not be able to fix either its fiscal deficits or its socioeconomic deficits without substantially stronger growth. However, many of the paper’s key policy proposals lie outside the ambit of the Treasury as a policy-formulating institution.

Ramaphosa’s commitment in the Sona to the approach of social compacting is important since progress on the structural reform front usually requires trade-offs and compromises between different stakeholders. The nature of structural reform — with pain felt upfront by a specific interest group and its benefits enjoyed later by a much more dispersed group — inevitably engenders much opposition. Unfortunately, finding a workable compromise or trade-off to achieve buy-in from divergent stakeholders is unlikely to be a quick process in a robust democracy such as SA.

• Worthington is Absa senior economist.