Taxpayers get surprise R14bn in tax relief in Tito Mboweni’s budget

Individual taxpayers have been given unexpected tax relief of R14bn, including R2bn through the adjustment of tax brackets by more than the inflation rate.

The surprise announcement in finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget was the decision not to increase tax rates so as not to slow down the already sluggish economy. This reverses the plan of the 2019/2020 budget for R10bn of tax increases for 2020/2021.

Ahead of the budget there was speculation that the Treasury would be forced to resort to tax increases to reduce the budget deficit, even if that was simply by not compensating for the effect of inflation on tax brackets.

If the government had not compensated for the effect of inflation on tax brackets, taxpayers would have had to pay R12bn more in tax.

All tax brackets will benefit from the relief but the bulk of the benefit accrues to individuals earning less than R500,000 a year, senior SA Revenue Service (Sars) official Franz Tomasek said in an interview ahead of Mboweni’s budget speech.