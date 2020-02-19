Koko-linked company’s R81m claim irks Eskom
Impulse International, under investigation for corruption at power utility, sues for unpaid bills
19 February 2020 - 05:10
In business, as in life, there is pushing your luck and there is just bloody cheeky.
In an audacious twist to the state-capture story, a company under investigation for corruption at Eskom is suing the electricity utility for failing to pay outstanding invoices.
