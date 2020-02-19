National Koko-linked company’s R81m claim irks Eskom Impulse International, under investigation for corruption at power utility, sues for unpaid bills BL PREMIUM

In business, as in life, there is pushing your luck and there is just bloody cheeky.

In an audacious twist to the state-capture story, a company under investigation for corruption at Eskom is suing the electricity utility for failing to pay outstanding invoices.