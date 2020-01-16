Opinion / Between the Chains SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: The taxi driver and the thief In this theatre of fools it is not the managers that matter. It is the director and scriptwriter at the top of government that is the problem BL PREMIUM

Last week’s resignation of Jabu Mabuza as Eskom’s sixth chair in 10 years, once again serves to remind the nation of the futility of trusting politicians with so much power. Mabuza’s departure also exposes the bankruptcy of ideas and lack of vision in the ruling political elite, led by the ANC government and Cyril Ramaphosa. The man-made disaster that is the destruction of Eskom has long been in the making. It matters not who the chair or the chief executive is.

The next chair and board, the current and the next executive management team, will come and go. They will all fail. Eskom will continue to deteriorate even faster, taking SA down with it. Until the script changes. In this theatre of fools it is not the managers that matter. It is the director and scriptwriter at the top of government that is the problem. This same script has been in use for almost 26 years now. Only the managers keep changing.