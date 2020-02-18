DRAFT GUIDELINES
Carmakers rattled by free-for-all repair plan
18 February 2020 - 05:05
In a move that could rattle vehicle manufacturers and car dealership companies, the competition watchdog wants to give car owners the right to service or repair cars at any workshop without jeopardising their warranty programmes.
The proposal, contained in the draft guidelines by the Competition Commission, is likely to be seen as a victory for consumers who, under the current model, are restricted to selected repair shops, replacement parts, and car showrooms for maintenance procedures and repairs.
