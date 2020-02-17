National NEWS ANALYSIS: Coronavirus would wreak havoc on SA’s public health system Worldwide spread of the virus suggests that it will make its appearance in SA sooner or later BL PREMIUM

The wildfire spread of the coronavirus from China’s Hubei province to 28 other countries suggests it is just a matter of time before it arrives in SA.

Scientists are racing to model the likely impact of the new pathogen, with a leading epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong warning last week that Covid-19 could infect up to 60% of the world’s population. Even if most cases are mild and the mortality rate is less than 2%, as now appears to be the case, such extensive spread would be devastating.