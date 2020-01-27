National STATE CAPTURE Tom Moyane gets set to question Pravin Gordhan at Zondo inquiry This is the first time the former tax boss will give evidence under oath to an inquiry BL PREMIUM

Former SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane has submitted an affidavit to the state-capture inquiry paving the way for him to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan, his lawyer says.

In November 2019, the chair of the commission, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, granted Moyane leave to cross-examine Gordhan at the inquiry, but with conditions. He would first have to submit an affidavit giving his version of events by January 15 2020 before being given the chance to question the public enterprises minister.