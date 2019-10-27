Business State capture culprits can expect Sars visit We will be meritocratic snobs; we want to hire the best people, says Edward Kieswetter BL PREMIUM

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is going after those implicated in state capture, setting up a dedicated team to probe the tax affairs of some of those named at the Zondo and Mpati inquiries. Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said this week the revenue service was already pursuing more than 30 cases that have emerged from the inquiries, and had referred one matter, related to four entities, to the National Prosecuting Authority for prosecution. Confidentiality requirements prevent any taxpayers being named but Sars is taking advantage of the bar to going after tax fraud being set relatively low, opening the way for some of those implicated in state capture and corruption to be prosecuted for tax-related crimes even if more complex corruption cases take longer. Kieswetter, who was speaking at the relaunch of the Sars large business centre (LBC) in Midrand, emphasised that the tax authority was rebuilding its operating model based on the assumption that m...