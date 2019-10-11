National

Another senior Sars executive agrees to go

Teboho Mokoena, the suspended chief officer of human capital and development, will leave Sars with immediate effect

11 October 2019 - 16:44 Claudi Mailovich
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Another senior SA Revenue Service executive has parted ways with the tax agency in the latest agreement that forms part of the cleanup of the revenue collector.

Sars said on Friday afternoon that Teboho Mokoena, the suspended chief officer of human capital and development had agreed to leave the revenue service with immediate effect.

In return, Sars said it would not proceed with further action against him.

Mokoena, Hlengani Mathebula — who was chief officer for governance, international relations, strategy and communication at the tax agency — and Luther Lebelo, who headed Sars's employment relations, were suspended in July as part of the revenue service's clean up programme recommended by judge Robert Nugent's commission of inquiry into the organisation.

All three were close allies of former commissioner Tom Moyane who was fired by president Cyril Ramaphosa on the recommendation of the commission.

The announcement of the agreement with Mokoena comes a week after Sars announced that Lebelo, who was labelled Moyane's hitman by witnesses at the Nugent commission hearings, and the former IT executive Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane ended their employment contracts with the revenue service.

Mathebula quit in August.

Mokoena was appointed to Sars's executive council in January 2016.

“Sars wishes him well in his future endeavours,” the statement released on Friday read.

Their departure could allow new commissioner Edward Kieswetter to appoint his own senior management team, which will help him restore and revamp Sars.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Understaffed Sars appeals to Treasury for more funds

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the additional money is needed to fill critical vacant posts and invest in its modernisation project
National
1 day ago

Two suspended senior Sars officials quit

Luther Lebelo and Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane will no longer be accountable for the role they played under former commissioner Tom Moyane
National
1 week ago

Sars opens doors on Saturdays for the tax season rush

To avoid frustration, the revenue service urges you take all the necessary supporting documents
Money
1 week ago

Sars wants to ban state-capture firms Bain and Gartner

The government is looking at its use of international agencies after a detrimental experience under former Sars head Tom Moyane
National
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Inquiry into PIC has cost R25m so far, says ...
National
2.
Another senior Sars executive agrees to go
National
3.
Judges dismiss Jacob Zuma’s claims that ...
National
4.
Eskom drags Nersa to court
National

Related Articles

NATASHA MARRIAN: Time to step on toes

Opinion

Hlengani Mathebula quits Sars as clean-up operation continues

National

Sars chief suspends IT executive in clean-up drive

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.