Another senior Sars executive agrees to go

Another senior SA Revenue Service executive has parted ways with the tax agency in the latest agreement that forms part of the cleanup of the revenue collector.

Sars said on Friday afternoon that Teboho Mokoena, the suspended chief officer of human capital and development had agreed to leave the revenue service with immediate effect.

In return, Sars said it would not proceed with further action against him.

Mokoena, Hlengani Mathebula — who was chief officer for governance, international relations, strategy and communication at the tax agency — and Luther Lebelo, who headed Sars's employment relations, were suspended in July as part of the revenue service's clean up programme recommended by judge Robert Nugent's commission of inquiry into the organisation.

All three were close allies of former commissioner Tom Moyane who was fired by president Cyril Ramaphosa on the recommendation of the commission.

The announcement of the agreement with Mokoena comes a week after Sars announced that Lebelo, who was labelled Moyane's hitman by witnesses at the Nugent commission hearings, and the former IT executive Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane ended their employment contracts with the revenue service.

Mathebula quit in August.

Mokoena was appointed to Sars's executive council in January 2016.

“Sars wishes him well in his future endeavours,” the statement released on Friday read.

Their departure could allow new commissioner Edward Kieswetter to appoint his own senior management team, which will help him restore and revamp Sars.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za