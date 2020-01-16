STATE CAPTURE
Jacob Zuma may challenge legality of Zondo state capture inquiry
16 January 2020 - 05:10
Former president Jacob Zuma is likely to tell the Zondo commission that most of the witnesses who testified against him were bitter that he had fired them or ignored their advice.
Zuma also remains adamant that he has not been implicated in any criminal activity or unconstitutional conduct by any of that evidence.
