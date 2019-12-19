Features / Cover Story Man of the year: Raymond Zondo At the heart of the Zondo commission’s findings will be whether or not state capture occurred and, if it did, who was involved and how. He’s been shocked by what he has heard; but while the nation wants to see results, the inquiry is painfully slow. In a wide-ranging interview with the FM, Zondo explains why the commission needs more time, his possible recommendations and parliament’s role BL PREMIUM

As allegations of state capture mounted, chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng had a problem on his hands. A private family, the Guptas, through their relationship with then-president Jacob Zuma, appeared to be taking key decisions of state that were meant to rest solely with the president, to further their own business interests.

Public protector Thuli Madonsela had received complaints about the Guptas’ insidious influence and in her final report on the matter recommended a judicial commission of inquiry be appointed and chaired by a judge selected by Mogoeng, to conclude the probe she had started.