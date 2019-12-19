Man of the year: Raymond Zondo
At the heart of the Zondo commission’s findings will be whether or not state capture occurred and, if it did, who was involved and how. He’s been shocked by what he has heard; but while the nation wants to see results, the inquiry is painfully slow. In a wide-ranging interview with the FM, Zondo explains why the commission needs more time, his possible recommendations and parliament’s role
19 December 2019 - 05:00
As allegations of state capture mounted, chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng had a problem on his hands. A private family, the Guptas, through their relationship with then-president Jacob Zuma, appeared to be taking key decisions of state that were meant to rest solely with the president, to further their own business interests.
Public protector Thuli Madonsela had received complaints about the Guptas’ insidious influence and in her final report on the matter recommended a judicial commission of inquiry be appointed and chaired by a judge selected by Mogoeng, to conclude the probe she had started.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.