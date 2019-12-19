National

Bail granted in Eskom Kusile corruption case

Two former Eskom executives, and two other men, were granted bail of R300,000 each and will not be released until they post the full amount

19 December 2019 - 17:42 Claudi Mailovich
From left: Mangope Hlakudi, Antonio Jose da Costa Trindade, Abram Masango and Maphoko Kgomoeswana appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's court, December 19 2019. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
Two former Eskom executives, and two other men, were granted bail of R300,000 each after appearing in court on Thursday on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering related to the construction of the Kusile power plant. 

Mangope Hlakudi, the former contract manager at Kusile, and his then boss Abram Masango, former executive of group capital at Eskom, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court together with co-accused Antonio Jose Da Costa Trindade and Maphoko Kgomoeswana. They will be released only after they post the bail amount.  

They were arrested in the early morning in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng by the police’s elite investigating unit, the Hawks, and the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) investigating directorate. One of the accused is still at large. 

In a joint statement earlier on Thursday, the Hawks and NPA said investigations began when suspicions were raised about the construction of new coal power stations Medupi and Kusile. This comes as the country experienced almost two weeks of rolling blackouts, as Eskom had to resort to stage six load-shedding due to a lack of capacity.

Eskom, which supplies virtually all SA’s power, is hamstrung by staggering debt, maintenance issues and design flaws at Medupi and Kusile. Ratings agencies have identified the state power utility as the single largest risk to the economy.

The Hawks and NPA said their investigation revealed that there was “apparent gross manipulation of contractual agreements” between contractors, Eskom employees and third parties at the Kusile power station.

Magistrate Albertus Roux said on Thursday that the crimes the four are accused of are not only against the complainants, but against the community near the power station.

He did not differentiate between bail amounts for the accused, who also appeared on behalf of multiple businesses as it is alleged they all benefited from the alleged crime.

The matter was postponed to May 25 at the specialised commercial crime court, sitting in Palm Ridge. 

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

