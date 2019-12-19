State capture inquiry: Now for the big fish
What is now needed is for the big bosses, the likes of Matshela Koko and Dudu Myeni, to come before the inquiry and give their side of the story – and be held accountable
19 December 2019 - 05:00
State-owned enterprises (SOEs) were at the heart of the state capture project and almost two years into the so-called new dawn the Zondo commission of inquiry is slowly piecing together what happened, while the country continues to suffer the consequences of the attack on these entities.
The government has been pouring money into SOEs such as Eskom to keep the lights on, and into SAA to keep its wings flapping.
