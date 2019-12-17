Government wants new Eskom CEO on the job as soon as possible
André de Ruyter will be tasked with ‘immediately’ dealing with issues of governance, lack of financial management, and stabilising operations
17 December 2019 - 13:06
UPDATED 17 December 2019 - 16:56
The government is negotiating with newly appointed Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to start his job earlier than planned as it battles to resuscitate the ailing power utility.
Eskom — which supplies virtually all SA’s power and is hamstrung by staggering debt, maintenance issues and design flaws at its new coal power stations Medupi and Kusile — had to resort to stage six load-shedding last week as a result of a shortage of capacity.
