National Gwede Mantashe jolted into action on energy crisis Minister has the sole authority to procure more generation capacity and to cut through red tape

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday he would take steps to develop more electricity- generation capacity as the country buckled under unprecedented load-shedding.

Mantashe has the sole authority to procure more generation capacity and to cut through the red tape that is preventing companies and businesses from generating their own energy. But he has so far refused to be rushed, saying he would not be pushed around by "lobbyists" for renewable energy.