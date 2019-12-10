Gwede Mantashe jolted into action on energy crisis
Minister has the sole authority to procure more generation capacity and to cut through red tape
10 December 2019 - 23:04
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday he would take steps to develop more electricity- generation capacity as the country buckled under unprecedented load-shedding.
Mantashe has the sole authority to procure more generation capacity and to cut through the red tape that is preventing companies and businesses from generating their own energy. But he has so far refused to be rushed, saying he would not be pushed around by "lobbyists" for renewable energy.
