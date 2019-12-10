National / Labour Eskom power cuts are not manageable, says Cosatu Labour federation has no faith in assurances from public enterprises department BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest trade union federation, Cosatu, says it does not believe that the rolling electricity blackouts that have hit the country are manageable, calling the situation a crisis.

Eskom on Monday announced it had moved to stage 6 load-shedding, cutting 6,000MW from the grid as it grappled with a technical fault at its new Medupi power station, a plant that has run over costs and timelines. It was the first time that Eskom, which is a financial black hole and has R450bn of debt, has removed so much power from the grid.