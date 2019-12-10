Eskom power cuts are not manageable, says Cosatu
Labour federation has no faith in assurances from public enterprises department
10 December 2019 - 19:59
SA’s largest trade union federation, Cosatu, says it does not believe that the rolling electricity blackouts that have hit the country are manageable, calling the situation a crisis.
Eskom on Monday announced it had moved to stage 6 load-shedding, cutting 6,000MW from the grid as it grappled with a technical fault at its new Medupi power station, a plant that has run over costs and timelines. It was the first time that Eskom, which is a financial black hole and has R450bn of debt, has removed so much power from the grid.
