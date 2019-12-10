Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Blackouts make for dystopian nightmare Whether you are facing an Eastern Cape heat wave or Gauteng floods, you will be doing it in the dark BL PREMIUM

You could be forgiven for thinking we were all characters in a movie or novel about some dreadful dystopian future.

While Gauteng has been battling heavy rains reminiscent of Waterworld, the movie starring Kevin Costner, with flooding in parts of Centurion, Pretoria and Mamelodi, the Eastern Cape has been dealing with scorching temperatures and a water crisis in towns such as Graaff Reinet.