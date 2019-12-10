Company Comment
The song remains the same at Eskom
The loss in revenue and business confidence from power utility' incompetence is beyond imagination
10 December 2019 - 18:28
For the mining industry the sense of déjà vu is depressing as mines are shut once again because of power constraints by state-owned monopoly Eskom.
Eskom is in all kinds of trouble, ranging from its new Medupi power plant — built at a cost of more than R146bn — not performing as it should, ailing old plants, wet coal and flooded operations.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.