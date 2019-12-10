Companies Company Comment The song remains the same at Eskom The loss in revenue and business confidence from power utility' incompetence is beyond imagination BL PREMIUM

For the mining industry the sense of déjà vu is depressing as mines are shut once again because of power constraints by state-owned monopoly Eskom.

Eskom is in all kinds of trouble, ranging from its new Medupi power plant — built at a cost of more than R146bn — not performing as it should, ailing old plants, wet coal and flooded operations.