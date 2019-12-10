National

News Leader

WATCH: Why Eskom moved to stage 6 load-shedding

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer talks to Business Day TV about SA’s the electricity crisis

10 December 2019 - 10:30 Business Day TV
A worker makes use of a paraffin lamp at a food outlet during a power outage in Oudtshoorn. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER.
SA’s electricity crisis has deepened, and Eskom moved to stage 6 load-shedding on Monday.

This was the first time that power cuts have moved beyond stage 4. The struggling needed to cut 6,000MW from the grid due to a technical problem a the Madupi power station.

Economists have cautioned that SA could face its second recession in as many years due to the power outages.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer joined Business Day TV to discuss the electricity crisis.

