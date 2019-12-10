WATCH: Why Eskom moved to stage 6 load-shedding

SA’s electricity crisis has deepened, and Eskom moved to stage 6 load-shedding on Monday.

This was the first time that power cuts have moved beyond stage 4. The struggling needed to cut 6,000MW from the grid due to a technical problem a the Madupi power station.

Economists have cautioned that SA could face its second recession in as many years due to the power outages.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer joined Business Day TV to discuss the electricity crisis.