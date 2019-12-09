National Eskom ramps up blackouts to highest level ever, increasing recession risk for SA Crisis-hit utility to go into schedule-six load-shedding for the first time, cutting 6,000MW less than two weeks after it said wasn't expecting blackouts BL PREMIUM

In an unprecedented move, state-owned power utility Eskom said on Monday rolling blackouts would be increased to their highest level yet.

Eskom, which has been described by economists and ratings companies as the biggest risk to the economy, said in a Twitter post it would cut 6,000MW from 6pm after technical problems at Medupi, one of the new mega-power stations that were supposed to alleviate SA’s tight electricity supply system.