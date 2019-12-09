Eskom ups load-shedding to stage four on Monday

Eskom will double power cuts to stage four at 10am on Monday due to the loss of additional generating capacity, it says.

The company had announced stage two load-shedding earlier, saying it that with “the incessant rains we are beginning to experience flooding at some power stations, which is impacting coal handling and operations which could further lead to capacity load losses and impact supply as the rainy weather persists”.

Load-shedding is required all day on Monday to cater for further tripping at power plants and to create capacity to replenish water reserves for pumped storage schemes, Eskom said at the time.

Stage four entails cuts of up to 4,000MW and stage two of up to 2,000MW.

