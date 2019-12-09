Economy

Eskom ups load-shedding to stage four on Monday

The company will cut up to 4,000MW of power, saying it has lost additional generating capacity

09 December 2019 - 10:33 karl gernetzky
Eskom has instituted stage four load-shedding for Monday. Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA
Eskom has instituted stage four load-shedding for Monday. Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA

Eskom will double power cuts to stage four at 10am on Monday due to the loss of additional generating capacity, it says.

The company had announced stage two load-shedding earlier, saying it that with “the incessant rains we are beginning to experience flooding at some power stations, which is impacting coal handling and operations which could further lead to capacity load losses and impact supply as the rainy weather persists”.

Load-shedding is required all day on Monday to cater for further tripping at power plants and to create capacity to replenish water reserves for pumped storage schemes, Eskom said at the time.

Stage four entails cuts of up to 4,000MW and stage two of up to 2,000MW.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Eskom resumes stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom will continue with stage 2 load-shedding until 11pm on Saturday, warning that the system remains “tight”
National
2 days ago

Eskom confirms stage 4 load-shedding on Friday

Load-shedding has intensified due to equipment failure
National
2 days ago

Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding

The rotational power cuts will implemented from 4pm to 11pm, ‘due to a shortage of capacity’
National
3 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: EFF and SACP conferences headline events as Gauteng turmoil continues

DA has indicated it plans to contest the decision of the provincial government to place Tshwane under administration
Politics
18 hours ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

Silver lining amid SA's GDP gloom

Business

Municipal debt to Eskom to reach R30bn by first quarter of 2020

National

SA farmers on the brink

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.