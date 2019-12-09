NEWS ANALYSIS: Business rescue practitioner faces tight turnaround time to save SAA
09 December 2019 - 05:05
Business rescue practitioner Les Matuson has begun a race against time to restructure SAA before the cash runs out for it to continue operating.
Because SAA is unable to generate enough revenue to pay for operations, the R4bn in precommencement funding from the Treasury and the banks will have to fund the gap until the airline breaks even. Even with the tools of business rescue at his disposal, this is a tall order.
