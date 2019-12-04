SAA directors risk being held liable for reckless trading
SAA is insolvent and without working capital to fund operations
04 December 2019 - 05:10
SAA directors are considering their future at the airline amid mounting risk of their being held responsible for reckless trading.
The Companies Act penalises and holds directors personally liable for loss incurred through knowingly carrying on the business of the company recklessly.
