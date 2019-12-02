National NEWS ANALYSIS: Good and bad news on proposed new mining regulations BL PREMIUM

The proposed new regulations underpinning SA’s mining act will add complication and uncertainty to an industry that has cut tens of thousands of jobs, shut mines and restructured to cope with rapidly rising costs.

The department of mineral resources & energy released draft amendments to the mineral and petroleum resources development regulations on Friday, for a month of public input, catching many in the industry by surprise as the year winds down to a close.