Gwede Mantashe digs in his heels on the Mining Charter
Minister warns of protracted court battles
03 October 2019 - 18:38
SA’s mining industry better prepare for protracted court battles on the Mining Charter if it doesn’t accept the document outlining transformation of the sector, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.
The Minerals Council SA, the industry lobby group, has lodged court papers contesting aspects of the third charter gazetted by Mantashe towards the end of 2018.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.