Gwede Mantashe digs in his heels on the Mining Charter Minister warns of protracted court battles

SA’s mining industry better prepare for protracted court battles on the Mining Charter if it doesn’t accept the document outlining transformation of the sector, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.

The Minerals Council SA, the industry lobby group, has lodged court papers contesting aspects of the third charter gazetted by Mantashe towards the end of 2018.